Strand pilgrims lay charges against Fasiegh Adams

Share this article

















A group of Strand pilgrims have now laid criminal charges against alleged fraudster Fasiegh Adams. The disgraced imam is accused of defrauding two groups of mu’tamireen from Mitchells Plain and Strand out of R1.3 million. The pilgrims had paid their umrah in full but did not depart in December as planned. Adams was arrested at Cell C in Claremont over the weekend on fraud charges – related to cellphone contracts.

Adams did not appear in court on Monday as he was reportedly sick. However, the case has been postponed to 12th February.

As a result of public pressure, he has refunded some pilgrims, but there is a large amount of money still outstanding. Fazloodien Abrahams, the attorney representing the pilgrims, said although Adams has paid back a portion, a criminal case can still be lodged.

With regards to the refunds, from a legal perspective, it means there has been a civil recovery of the funds. It doesn’t take away the fact that a crime, allegedly, according to the evidence, was committed. The criminal complaint can continue, whether or not the money is paid back or not. And that is the stand some of the victims are taking,” he told The Faizel Sayed Show on Thursday.

Abrahams explained the reasoning further.

“In this instance, tickets were not cancelled in time so the monies were lost. For example, if I am a traveller, in this case, I had to pay another tour operator for the ticket that you caused me to lose, so I am out of pocket. If you only refund me R19 000 for the ticket, does it mean you just pay me that amount or does it mean you pay me additional damages for what I suffered as a result of your action. So that is the situation we are sitting with now.”

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments