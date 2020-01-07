Support your matriculant no matter what the outcome

Share this article

















With the release of the matric results on Tuesday evening, the anticipation and nerves of those awaiting their achievements must be running at an all-time high.

Professor at the University of Pretoria, Kobus Maree has reminded parents of matriculants that now is not the time to play the blame-game but to rather be supportive of your child’s results no matter what the outcome. He said success is not determined by their results but by what they choose to do after receiving it.

Maree says that using the word ‘fail’ can be detrimental to the matriculants mental health. He advises that the term ‘insufficient achievement’ rather be used.

“How do we define fail? As in not having achieved 80%? That is merely a misnomer. People haven’t failed… they have simply achieved inadequately.”

There are so many options that are available for pupils, no matter what outcome is achieved.

He ends off by saying the only thing that truly guarantees success is hard work, and more hard work. The professor recommended that it is of no benefit to compare yourself to others.

“Move away from how people resemble others. Focus on individual people and their life story. It doesn’t matter how you compare to another. I leave that up to higher powers.”

Meanwhile the spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), Bronagh Hammond said the department is hoping to maintain the matric pass above 80 percent for 2019, after recording a pass rate of 83.2 percent the previous year.

Hammond says despite the fact that the 2019 faced many disruptions such as gangsterism and community protests, they remain hopeful.

“We are confident that we will get our 80%, but you know anything can happen”.

Hammond reiterates the importance of maintaining a matric certificate for students so they may progress with further studies, or being considered when applying for a job.

“It’s important to get a matric certificate. We all know that for further job opportunities and further studies, a lot of employment people need that certificate before they hire you.”

But Hammond reminds students that there are various ways to go about maintaining the matric certificate the second time around if you have achieved inadequately the first time around.

“If you do not pass these exams, there are alternatives like the supplementary exams, as well as being a part-time candidate next year.”

The national results are due to be announced on Tuesday evening, with individual results available from Wednesday.

Access points to collect your matric results are available at your individual high school tomorrow after 12:00 and online on the WCED website after 13:00 and then on Thursday in the newspaper.

VOC

