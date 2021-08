COMMUNITY

A suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, after the body of a woman was found raped and murdered in Browns Farm on Women’s Day.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, said her body was found yesterday morning. According to Traut, the suspect was arrested after he was caught and beaten up by community members.

He says police are investigating the circumstances of her death and that the suspect will face rape and murder charges.