Suspect who told police where Michaela Williams’ (12) body was found appearing in court

The mother of 12-year-old Michaela Williams has broke down in the Wynberg Magistrates Court shortly before the man accused of her daughter’s murder was due to appear.

40-year-old Beatrice Adams was escorted by friends and supporters out of the packed court room.

A 48-year-old man is set to appear for the murder with police saying the possibility of adding more charges could not be ruled out.

Michaela’s body was found in Philippi last Thursday morning after her mother reported her missing at the Grassy Park police station on Tuesday evening.

A post mortem will be conducted to determine how she died.

The suspect, who lives in the same street as the deceased in New Horizon, confessed to the murder and pointed out to the police where he had dumped the body in Schaapkraal.

Source: SABC

