Suspects in gang-related murders to appear in Paarl court

Three suspects are expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court in the Boland outside Cape Town today in connection with a gang-related triple murder at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says a fourth person was wounded during the incident.

“When police arrived in Rocky Street, they found four victims with gunshot wounds. Three were already dead and one had sustained serious gunshot injuries. A search for the suspects ensued and as part of the 72-hour activation plan with Anti Gang Unit detectives investigating murder and attempted murder cases. The shooting is believed to be gang-related. Police continue to monitor the area.”

Last week, three men were killed in a gang-related shooting in Lotus River in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, said detectives from the anti-gang unit are investigating the killings.

Potelwa says no arrests had been made.

“The victims whose bodies were discovered on an open field had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. While their identities are yet to be released, they were aged 31, 35, and 37.”

Woman who is alleged mastermind behind husband’s murder to appear in Limpopo court

A 34-year-old woman, who is the alleged mastermind of her husband’s murder and her co-accused will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo today.

Ntanganedzeni Nemaranzhe and three co-accused, Tshivhangwaho Mudau, Tshililo Madega and Takalani Nemutandani allegedly murdered businessman, Azwifaneli Mudau, on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Mudau was shot dead at Makwarela, outside Thohoyandou.

Ntanganedzeni Nemaranzhe allegedly hired four men to kill her husband, Azwifaneli Mudau. Nemaranzhe and her co-accused, Madega were denied bail after launching their bail bid in January.

Nemaranzhe then turned to the High court in Thohoyandou in her bail bid and her application was turned down. The other two accused, Mudau and Nemutandani abandoned their bail application in their first court appearance.

Source: SABC News