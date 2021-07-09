Taxi services resume in CT following agreement between associations

Share this article

















The Western Cape Department of Transport says taxi associations in the province, CATA and CODETA have agreed to resume operations on all routes in the province from Friday.

This after taxi operations in a number of areas were suspended, following the murders of eight taxi operators in Cape Town in various shooting incidents. Many commuters around the City were left stranded due to the taxis not operating and were unable to make it to work.

Provincial Minister of Transport, Daylin Mitchell, says the two taxi associations have committed to sign a pledge for peace to ensure safety for taxi operators and commuters:

“A pledge for peace that secures lives and livelihoods will be signed by both CATA and CODETA as a public acknowledgement of their commitment to peaceful engagements and to ensuring a safe and reliable transport system. CATA and CODETA committed to revert to their constituencies and leadership to find options in order to resolve the issue of routes in Paarl in the interim while awaiting the outcome of the arbitration process which is already underway.”

Source: SABC