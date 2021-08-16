Technical consideration on execution, Jean-Luc du Preez joins squad

Share this article

















Assistant Springbok Coach Deon Davids says the planning and decisions from the forwards against Argentina in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday were correct and assisted tremendously towards the execution of the game-plan adding that when things did not go according to plan, there would be mass technical consideration especially regarding expansion in lineouts.

He confirmed that loose forward, Marco Van Staden would be excluded from the weekend as he is added to the list of injuries. He joins Duane Vermeulen and Reinhardt Elstadt on the side-lines whilst they remain in rehabilitation.

“We are a bit thin in terms of scrumhalves and loose forwards,” said Davids. “A couple of scrumhalves are struggling with injuries, that is why a guy like Jaden Hendrikse came in and got his first cap this weekend.”

Meanwhile utility forward Jean-Luc du Preez joined the squad on Sunday as additional cover at lock and loose forward as they look to defend their Castle Lager Rugby Championship title in the next few weeks. Du Preez was a member of the expanded Springbok squad earlier in the season, and he returned to the Sale Sharks after Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber reduced the size of the squad following the South Africa ‘A’ matches during the Castle Lager Lions Series. With one more Test in Nelson Mandela Bay against Argentina on Saturday and a tour to Australasia looming, Nienaber opted to recall Du Preez, who boasts 13 Test caps.

“We have a physically demanding Castle Lager Rugby Championship campaign ahead, which includes a long tour, and given the strict protocols in place to call up players to Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we opted to draft Jean-Luc into the group sooner rather than later,” said Nienaber.

“He is a seasoned player and understands the demands of playing competitions such as this, and over and above that he is familiar with our structures, so we are looking forward to seeing him back in the mix.”

Story : Fatima Said

Photo courtesy SA Rugby : Jean-Luc du Preez