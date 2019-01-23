Train delays following electrocution in Phillipi

Train commuters are advised to make alternative arrangements after a man was electrocuted while he was on top of a Metrorail train travelling from Philippi station towards Cape Town early on Wednesday.

Metrorail’s spokesperson Riana Scott said all Chris Hani trains are forced to terminate at Phillipi station.

“Chris Hani trains will be forced to terminate at Phillipi station this morning. We advise all our commuters to make alternative arrangements between Phillipi and Chris Hani as bus providers are unable to assist during peak hours,” she said.

The Kapteinsklip services are however still fully operational.

Share this article









5 Shares

Comments

comments