Truck, bus shelters set alight during protest action in Dunoon

A truck has been set alight during a service delivery protest in Dunoon, Cape Town on Friday.

According to City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman, the protest started just after 07:00 and areas affected include the entire Dunoon, the N7, Koeberg and Malibongwe roads.

Coleman said bus shelters have also been set alight by protesters.

The area remains volatile and law enforcement agencies are monitoring the situation.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said tyres were also set alight during the protest and a vehicle was stoned

“No one has been arrested as yet. Our forces will remain in the area to maintain law and order,” Traut said.

He said circumstances surrounding the public violence are being investigated.

(SOURCE: NEWS24)

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith has said that the City has deployed considerable resources to assist SAPS with the ongoing violent clashes between police and protestors in Dunoon, Milnerton.

The area has been rife with protests over the last few days. Smith said the protests are in response to the City’s Traffic Services engagement with minibus taxis.

Taxi operators and owners feel that they should not be fined or arrested for offences and that the City should engage with them in alternative manners regarding their offences.

Two cases of traffic officers being attacked by protestors are known and SAPS has called on anyone with more information to come forward.

The City currently has 71 traffic officers and 52 vehicles stationed in the area to assist with traffic management. The Metro Police Department’s Tactical Response team has also been deployed to the area.


