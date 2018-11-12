Two arrested for possession of drugs in Mitchells Plain

The 40-year-old suspect arrested over the weekend for being in possession of drugs and firearms, appeared in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate Court today.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said two men were arrested after authorities confiscated drugs, illegal firearm ammunition, cash, and a stolen bakkie.

“Endeavours to fight the scourge of gangsterism and crimes associated with gangs are proving to be successful,” Traut said.

Members of the police provincial reaction team conducted search operations in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Saturday night after receiving information from the public.

The 40-year-old was arrested in Wemmershoek Street, Tafelsig.

Traut said from there the team made their way to Buffalo Street, Tafelsig, where a 38-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of a mixture of drugs comprising woonga and tik [crystal methamphetamine]. R10,000 cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking, was also confiscated.

A Toyota Hilux LDV stolen in Nyanga earlier this month was also recovered and seized.

Share this article









5 Shares

Comments

comments