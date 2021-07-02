Two matches involving SWD cancelled due to positive Covid cases

Share this article

















Two matches involving teams from South Western Districts scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled due to positive COVID tests in the SWD teams, and with player welfare in mind.

The Currie Cup First Division match between the Eagles and Down Touch Griffons, scheduled for 17h00 in George on Friday, is off. The score will be recorded as 0-0 and the Griffons will receive four log points, in line with competition rules.

The Women’s First Division Group 1 match between SWD and the Free State was scheduled for 14h00 on Saturday, and has also been cancelled. The score will be recorded as 0-0 and the Free State Women will receive four log points, in line with competition rules

Source: Fatima Said