Two suspected extortionists assassinated in Gugulethu

Share this article

















COMMUNITY

Police are investigating the revenge attack on two men, who were assassinated in Gugulethu on Tuesday afternoon.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says police reports indicate that the pair was chased down by three unknown suspects driving a Toyota Avanza.

A chase from NY 121 ended in NY 125, where the victims, aged 33 and 34, were dragged into the street and shot in the head.

It is alleged the deceased were part of the “Gupta Gang”, allegedly known for demanding protection fees from businesses.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is urged to call crime stop on 08600 10111.

VOC