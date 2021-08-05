Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Two suspected extortionists assassinated in Gugulethu

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

COMMUNITY

Police are investigating the revenge attack on two men, who were assassinated in Gugulethu on Tuesday afternoon.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says police reports indicate that the pair was chased down by three unknown suspects driving a Toyota Avanza.

A chase from NY 121 ended in NY 125, where the victims, aged 33 and 34, were dragged into the street and shot in the head.

It is alleged the deceased were part of the “Gupta Gang”, allegedly known for demanding protection fees from businesses.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is urged to call crime stop on 08600 10111.

VOC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.