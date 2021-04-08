Van Zyl calls time on WP Rugby journey

Share this article

















Experienced lock Chris van Zyl retires after years of service to DHL Western Province and DHL Stormers . He announced his retirement from the game on social media on Wednesday, paying tribute to all those involved in his career. He has chosen to end his rugby career as he seeks to explore new opportunities, but the impact of his contributions to Western Province Rugby as a whole will be felt for some time. Chris ends his season with 72 caps for DHL Western Province and 42 caps for DHL Stormers.

Dobson said that working with Van Zyl has been one of the highlights of his coaching career so far.

“Chris embodies what it means to be a true ‘Province man’. He always put the needs of the team above his own and had a positive influence on everyone he worked with here. His family can be proud of the way he represented them and there are many players who can learn from his example, both in terms of his passion and values and in the way he has set himself up for life after rugby. We can only wish him all the best and thank him for his countless contributions,” he said.

Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) president Zelt Marais thanked Van Zyl for his selfless service over the years. “Chris has shown through his words and actions that he has always given everything he can for the team. We thank him for everything he has done and wish him all the best with his future endeavours,” he said.

Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR) Chairman Ebrahim Rasool said that Van Zyl will leave a legacy that the rest of the squad can take forward.”Chris was a shining example of how much our teams can mean and he had an incredible influence on everyone he came into contact with in our system. His impact will be felt for some time to come and for that we are very grateful,” he said.

Source : Fatima Said and WP Rugby Media