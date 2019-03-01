Venue for sacred relics exhibition changed due to objection

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Sacred Trusts Exhibition in Cape Town of the Prophet’s relics will not take place at the Palestine Museum as originally planned. The exhibition now takes place at Masjidul Quds in Gatesville on from 4th – 6th March from 9am to 10 pm daily.

The decision was taken last night by the exhibition committee in the light of the City Council responding to an alleged complaint about the original venue, the Al Kaaf Human Rights Centre and Palestine Museum in District Six, being unfinished and unfit to host an event.

Director of the centre, Anwah Nagia, said that the building was seven stories high, and that only the ground and first floors would have been used for the exhibition.

All the paperwork for the event on these floors regarding fire safety, security, emergency exits and evacuation had been submitted, and all event criteria had been met.

Nagia said the decision to relocate was taken in the light of keeping peace and dignifying the occasion, which he said no-one wanted to marr with any kind of unpleasantness.

He thanked his committee and paid tribute to Al Quds mosque in Gatesville for their generosity in taking over the historic exhibition at the last minute.

