WC Community Safety MEC calls for amendment of liquor legislation

Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, is calling for the liquor legislation to be amended.

This follows the killing of four people on Wednesday night during a shooting incident at a tavern in Khayelitsha. The victims, aged between 24 and 34 years old, were allegedly ambushed by six unknown suspects. The men died on the scene.

Fritz’s spokesperson, Cayla Ann Murray says they are calling on the police to swiftly conclude their investigation and arrest the suspects. She says the misuse of alcohol at an illegal liquor outlet which operates late into the night could have contributed to the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“In a study published by the Department of Health in 2012, it was highlighted that alcohol misuse occurs so frequently because alcohol is easy to access and is relatively inexpensive. In our most under-privileged communities we see an ever-increasing number of illegal liquor outlets which operate late into the night and without the prerequisite safety controls in place. This can no longer be allowed to be the status quo.” Source: SABC

