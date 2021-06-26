WC investigate string of murders, following fresh hits in Samora Machel and Mfuleni

Share this article

















Western Cape police have implemented a 72-hour activation plan in Samora Machel, after the bodies of three men were discovered, each with one gunshot wound to the head, early Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says the unknown males, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years of age, were found in the road of the Vlei area. Traut says the motive for the murders is yet to be established.

Mfuleni police detectives are also probing a case of double murder after two people were found dead with bullet holes inside a home in the Wesbank area on Saturday morning.

Police meanwhile say they are not ruling out extortion or gang involvement in the latest shooting to hit Gugulethu on Wednesday evening, which claimed eight lives. Unknown gunmen had opened fire on members attending a traditional ceremony in the front yard in NY 79, fatally wounding five on scene, while three others later succumbed to their wounds in hospital.

Anyone with information about the above cases is urged to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111

VOC