WCED warns of fake enrolment notice

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) warned of a fake enrolment notice making its rounds in Du Noon in Cape Town.

The fake advertisement reads as follows:

“2020 Grade 8 and Grade 1 students’ enrolment is currently open for all schools that are in the Western Cape. Registration is open until the 15th of March. You cannot register the students directly at the school all you need to do is come at Silulo Ulutho Technologies bring with you your ID, your child’s birth certificate, the last report and you will be charged a fee of R50 which is the 2018 December report. Please register your child as soon as possible so is to secure a place for the for next year.”

Spokesperson for the WCED Bronagh Hammond said this notice is fake.

“This content of the notice is fake and causes great concern. Firstly, parents must enrol at the school or on the WCED website – we are not aware of any official or authorised enrolment station at the company named on the notice/advert. We called the company on the notice and a man from the Du Noon office confirmed that they were encouraging parents to register online with them and said he was asked to do so by a WCED school in order to assist parents with online enrolment,” she said.

According to the man, the R50 was to provide internet access.

“The WCED investigated further and called the school in question. The principal said that he has had no engagement with the company and that the school is not part of the pilot.

Hammond said parents cannot be charged a fee to enrol their children at a school or even pay a registration fee.

“We are aware of certain schools asking for a registration fee which we are trying to deal with. The South African Schools Act is clear on this, there are no fees allowed unless it is school fees, and they can only ask for school fees once their children have been accepted at the school,” she said.

Hammond said parents who have little to no access to digital resources should not stress as they are still able to register their children by going directly to the schools of their choice.

“We would like to warn all parents that this is a scam. Also, if you do not have access to digital resources to apply online, even if it is at one of our pilot schools, then you may request a paper-based application form instead.”

Admissions for the 2020 school year closes on 15 March 2018.

Share this article









5 Shares

Comments

comments