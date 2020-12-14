Zane Killian to appear in court for attempted murder

Share this article

















Former rugby player, Zane Killian, and his four co-accused are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the botched assassination of prominent defence attorney William Booth.

Thirty-nine-year old Killian faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and the unlawful interception of communication.

He is alleged to have tracked and pinged Booth’s phone. Booth was attacked at his Cape Town home in April this year, but escaped unharmed.

In another case in the Bellville Regional Court, Killian also faces charges related to the murder of top cop and anti-gang unit member Charl Kinnear who was killed outside his Bishop Lavis home two months ago.

Kinnear murder

At the time of his death, Charl Kinnear was involved in high profile investigative work related to the alleged criminal underworld.

He was investigating high-profile cases such as the murder of prominent lawyer Pete Mihalik, underworld boss Nafiz Modack and eight high-ranking police officers who are accused of colluding with fellow officers at the Central Firearm Registry.

During his funeral service, Police Minister Bheki Cele said Kinnear should not be mourned but rather celebrated as he was a hero.

Source: SABC News