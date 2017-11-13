No excuse for violence against women and children

As the country prepares to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign, corporate South Africa is also responding to calls for a collaborative effort to put an end to the scourge.

A bold new movement, called #NoExcuse, launches today and will run during the 16 Days of Activism campaign.

The campaign is supported by Carling Black Label and a consortium of non-governmental and civic organizations, and it will focus on driving positive change amongst South African men.

